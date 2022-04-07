OPEN APP
Listen to this article

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by 2.5 per kilogram, taking the total increase to 9.10 in six days.

With this revision, the CNG will cost 69.11 per Kg with effect from today.

More details awaited

