CNG price in Delhi hiked by 2.5 per kg, increases by over 9 in six days

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by ₹2.5 per kilogram, taking the total increase to ₹9.10 in six days.

With this revision, the CNG will cost ₹69.11 per Kg with effect from today.

