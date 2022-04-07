Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  CNG price in Delhi hiked by 2.5 per kg, increases by over 9 in six days

CNG price in Delhi hiked by 2.5 per kg, increases by over 9 in six days

IGL plans to spend 1,200 crore to expand its capacity.  Mint
1 min read . 07:46 AM IST Livemint

With this revision, the CNG will cost 69.11 per Kg with effect from today.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by 2.5 per kilogram, taking the total increase to 9.10 in six days.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by 2.5 per kilogram, taking the total increase to 9.10 in six days.

With this revision, the CNG will cost 69.11 per Kg with effect from today.

With this revision, the CNG will cost 69.11 per Kg with effect from today.

More details awaited

More details awaited

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!