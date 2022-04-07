CNG price in Delhi hiked by 2.5 per kg, increases by over 9 in six days

CNG price in Delhi hiked by ₹2.5 per kg, increases by over ₹9 in six days1 min read . 07:46 AM IST
With this revision, the CNG will cost ₹69.11 per Kg with effect from today.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by ₹2.5 per kilogram, taking the total increase to ₹9.10 in six days.
