CNG price in Delhi increased by 2 per kg to 75.61 per kg
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by 2 per kilogram. With this revision, the CNG will cost 75.61 per kg with effect from today.

For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to 78.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost 83.94 per Kg.

Earlier, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR, on 15 May. The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb.

As the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) increased by 2 per kilogram in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, auto drivers have expressed concern saying that the price hike is affecting their lives.

Speaking to ANI, an auto driver said that most of their income is spent on refueling the vehicle.

"The increase in CNG prices is affecting our lives. Our income is as much as the price of fuel. We are utilising the money to refuel the vehicle. Customers are not ready to pay extra. What are we going to eat and earn? It is affecting our lives such that we have to think of if we'll be able to afford a vegetable for the day or not," he said.

He also added that with an increase in CNG prices, there are not a lot of customers now.

"Customers have started travelling in buses. Only 2 per cent of passengers are there. There is no profit for us," the auto driver said.

