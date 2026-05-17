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CNG price now up by ₹3, crosses ₹80 per kg mark in Delhi; check for Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai

It is important to note that the new revision in CNG prices is restricted to Delhi-NCR as of now.

Livemint
Updated17 May 2026, 10:15 AM IST
File Photo: Following the hike in CNG prices across the country on 15 May, a crowd of vehicles gathered at the CNG pump.
File Photo: Following the hike in CNG prices across the country on 15 May, a crowd of vehicles gathered at the CNG pump.
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After they were hiked by 2 on Friday, the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) were increased again by Re 1 per kg in Delhi on Sunday — marking the second increase in 48 hours.

Cumulatively, the cost of CNG has increased by 3 per kg in Delhi. The earlier hike in CNG prices came alongside the nationwide surge in prices of petrol and diesel by 3 per litre as soaring crude prices amid the West Asia war continued to squeeze Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

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Following the latest revision, CNG in Delhi will cost 80.09 per kg, while consumers in Noida and Ghaziabad will have to pay 88.70 per kg.

This hike will have a direct impact on cab operators and other commercial vehicle users, who largely depend on CNG in national capital region.

Meanwhile, petrol in Delhi now costs 97.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at 90.67 per litre.

It is important to note that the new revision in CNG prices is currently restricted to Delhi-NCR, and remains unchanged in other major cities. Fuel prices vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.

As of Sunday, 17 May, CNG prices in other major cities stand at:

Mumbai: 81.00 per kg

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Chennai: 91.50 per kg

Bengaluru: 90.00 per kg

Ahmedabad: 82.25 per kg

Hyderabad: 97.00 per kg

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