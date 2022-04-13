OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  CNG price hiked by 5/kg, PNG by 4.50/SCM. See details here
Listen to this article

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced another hike on the prices of CNG and domestic PNG. MGL has hiked CNG price by 5/kg to 72 from 67/kg and hiked PNG price by 4.50/scm to 45.50 from 41.50/scm. MGL has announced the revised prices of CNG as 72/Kg and PNG 45.50/SCM in and around Mumbai which came into effects from April 12. 

MGL had earlier on April 6 hiked the price of auto fuel CNG and cooking gas PNG by 7 and 5, respectively. Meanwhile, MGL had on March 31 lowered the retail prices of CNG by 6/kg and for PNG by 3.50 after the state government had slashed VAT on these fuels to 3% from 13.5% effective April 1. 

In a related development, opposing the steep hike in CNG prices, hundreds of cab and auto drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday and demanded revision of fares and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demands were not met. However, auto and cabs kept operating on Friday and there was no shortage of such transport on roads. Ola and Uber cabs and autos were also available during the day.

Protesting drivers, including of Ola and Uber cabs, also sent memorandum of their demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

President of 'Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association' Ravi Rathor, who claims to have around 4 lakh drivers as members in Delhi-NCR, said that the government should either slash CNG prices or revise fares.

Other auto and taxi unions including Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union have already threatened to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand to provide 35 per kg subsidy on CNG is not met.

Around 1 lakh auto rickshaws are currently plying in the national capital. Delhi's public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG driven. CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs 69.11 per kg, the price has risen by 13.1 per kg in a month.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout