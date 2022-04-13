The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced another hike on the prices of CNG and domestic PNG. MGL has hiked CNG price by ₹5/kg to ₹72 from ₹67/kg and hiked PNG price by ₹4.50/scm to ₹45.50 from ₹41.50/scm. MGL has announced the revised prices of CNG as ₹72/Kg and PNG ₹45.50/SCM in and around Mumbai which came into effects from April 12.

MGL had earlier on April 6 hiked the price of auto fuel CNG and cooking gas PNG by ₹7 and ₹5, respectively. Meanwhile, MGL had on March 31 lowered the retail prices of CNG by ₹6/kg and for PNG by ₹3.50 after the state government had slashed VAT on these fuels to 3% from 13.5% effective April 1.

In a related development, opposing the steep hike in CNG prices, hundreds of cab and auto drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday and demanded revision of fares and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demands were not met. However, auto and cabs kept operating on Friday and there was no shortage of such transport on roads. Ola and Uber cabs and autos were also available during the day.

Protesting drivers, including of Ola and Uber cabs, also sent memorandum of their demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

President of 'Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association' Ravi Rathor, who claims to have around 4 lakh drivers as members in Delhi-NCR, said that the government should either slash CNG prices or revise fares.

Other auto and taxi unions including Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union have already threatened to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand to provide ₹35 per kg subsidy on CNG is not met.

Around 1 lakh auto rickshaws are currently plying in the national capital. Delhi's public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG driven. CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs ₹69.11 per kg, the price has risen by ₹13.1 per kg in a month.

