CNG price hiked by 5/kg, PNG by 4.50/SCM. See details here

In a related development, opposing the steep hike in CNG prices, hundreds of cab and auto drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday and demanded revision of fares and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demands were not met. However, auto and cabs kept operating on Friday and there was no shortage of such transport on roads. Ola and Uber cabs and autos were also available during the day.

