CNG price in Delhi hiked again: Rates jump ₹2 per kg to ₹83.09

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi rose for the fourth time in under a fortnight on Tuesday, climbing by ₹2 per kg to reach ₹83.09 per kg — extending a rapid series of hikes that had already pushed rates up three times in 10 days, most recently to ₹81.09 per kg on 23 May.

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CNG Price Hike in Delhi Today: What the Latest Increase Means for Consumers Tuesday's revision marks the fourth upward revision to CNG prices in Delhi since 15 May, bringing the cumulative increase over that period to ₹5 per kg. The hikes have landed in quick succession: a ₹2 per kg increase on 15 May was followed by a Re 1 per kg rise on a Saturday, before Monday's latest adjustment pushed rates to their current level.

The increases reflect a broader pattern of fuel cost pressures rippling through the Indian economy, driven in large part by disruptions to global crude oil supply routes following military conflict in the Middle East.

CNG Prices in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad Following earlier adjustments, CNG prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have risen to ₹88.70 per kg. In Mumbai, CNG now costs ₹84 per kg, reflecting the nationwide character of the current fuel price cycle.

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Petrol and Diesel Prices Also Surge: Delhi Rates at Highest Since May 2022 CNG consumers are not alone in absorbing higher costs. Petrol prices were raised by ₹2.61 per litre on Monday (25 May), while diesel climbed by ₹2.71 per litre, the fourth increase in less than two weeks. In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹102.12 per litre, up from ₹99.51, while diesel has risen to ₹95.20 from ₹92.49, according to industry sources.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th time in 2 weeks

The cumulative increase in petrol and diesel prices since 15 May now stands at nearly ₹7.5 per litre, bringing fuel costs to their highest levels since May 2022. Prices had remained largely unchanged for more than two years, with the exception of a ₹2 per litre reduction in March 2024 ahead of the national elections.

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Why Are Fuel Prices Rising? Iran War and the Strait of Hormuz The sustained increase in domestic fuel costs traces back to a sharp rise in global crude oil prices following US-Israeli military strikes on Iran and the resulting disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flowed during peacetime. Global crude oil prices had surged more than 50 per cent since late February as a consequence.

The strait remains essentially closed, subject to competing blockades, though tentative diplomatic efforts are under way. The Nikkei newspaper has reported that both parties are discussing a plan to open the Strait of Hormuz approximately 30 days after reaching a deal to end hostilities.

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Oil Prices Rise Again After Fresh US Strikes in Iran Cloud Peace Deal Hopes Any optimism over an imminent resolution was tempered on Tuesday after reports of fresh military action. US forces struck missile launch sites and boats attempting to lay mines in southern Iran on Monday, in what they described as defensive actions, according to a statement from US Central Command cited by the New York Times. Loud explosions were heard near the coastal cities of Sirik and Jask, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

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Brent crude, the primary global oil benchmark, rose toward $98 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $91. Brent futures had climbed more than 1 per cent to $97.32 a barrel following the reports of renewed strikes.

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The developments overshadowed earlier signals of progress in negotiations. President Donald Trump had posted that talks between Washington and Tehran were "proceeding nicely," while also threatening further military action if they were unsuccessful. Pakistan's military chief, serving as the principal intermediary, had told China a deal was close.

Iran's top negotiator and foreign minister were in Doha on Tuesday for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a potential agreement, an official briefed on the visit confirmed, though Washington DC and Tehran both played down expectations of an imminent breakthrough.

Global Markets React: Stocks Mixed, Dollar Steadies on Safe-Haven Demand Financial markets reflected the uncertain outlook. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.2 per cent. Nasdaq futures trimmed earlier gains to trade 0.9 per cent higher, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.68 per cent.

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In currency markets, the dollar steadied on renewed safe-haven demand, though it remained below a six-week peak reached the previous week. The euro fell 0.06 per cent to $1.1636, while sterling eased to $1.3498. Against the yen, the dollar was flat at 158.95.

Bond markets were largely steady following a turbulent week driven by concerns that elevated energy prices could reignite inflation and prompt central banks across both developed and emerging economies to resume interest rate increases. The yield on the two-year US Treasury note held at 4.0612 per cent, while the 10-year yield edged down to 4.5024 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

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