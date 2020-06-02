Home >News >India >CNG prices hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities. Check new prices
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens. Photo: Mint
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens. Photo: Mint

CNG prices hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities. Check new prices

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jun 2020, 06:58 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

CNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other adjoining cities were increased by one rupee per kg to compensate for additional cost incurred to keep stations coronavirus ready. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, on Monday announced the revised CNG price through a series of tweets.

Revised CNG price in the national capital is hiked "from 42/ kg to 43/ kg, w.e.f. 6 am on 2nd June 2020," it said.

IGL gave information in a series of tweets.

"CNG retail price in NCT of Delhi being revised from 42/ kg to 43/ kg, with effect from 6 am on June 2, 2020," it said.

IGL said that prices are being revised from Rs.54.15/ kg to Rs. 55/kg in Rewari while the price will be Rs.48.75/ kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

It said that CNG retail price in district Karnal is being revised from Rs.49.85/kg to Rs.50.85/kg from 6 am on June 2.

The company had last cut CNG price by 3.2 per kg and piped natural gas rate by 1.55 per unit from April 3.

The nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 saw fuel sales drop by as much as 90 per cent but relaxations thereafter have not helped demand recover to pre-COVID levels.

