After the continuous hike in fuel prices and the recent increase in price of LPG cylinders, CNG and PNG prices have been revised from today, as announced by Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) retail price has been revised in Delhi to ₹44.30/kg from ₹43.40/kg with effect from 8th July. On the other hand, Piped natural gas (PNG) domestic price is going to be ₹29.66 per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).

In Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, CNG retail price has been revised to ₹49.98/kg from ₹49.08/kg from today, whereas, PNG domestic price to ₹29.61 per SCM.

PNG domestic price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to be ₹29.61 per scm w.e.f 8th July 2021. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) July 8, 2021

''CNG would offer 68% savings as compared to petrol & 50% savings as compared to diesel on running cost at revised prices in Delhi,'' IGL said in a tweet.

Separately, in the sixth hike of this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 9 paise on Thursday, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

Last month, oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. Price of domestic LPG cylinder with subsidy increased by ₹25.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.