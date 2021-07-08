CNG prices revised in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad. Check latest rates

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the continuous hike in fuel prices and the recent increase in price of LPG cylinders, CNG and PNG prices have been revised from today, as announced by Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens.

In Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, CNG retail price has been revised to ₹49.98/kg from ₹49.08/kg from today, whereas, PNG domestic price to ₹29.61 per SCM.

''CNG would offer 68% savings as compared to petrol & 50% savings as compared to diesel on running cost at revised prices in Delhi,'' IGL said in a tweet.

Separately, in the sixth hike of this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 9 paise on Thursday, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

Last month, oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. Price of domestic LPG cylinder with subsidy increased by ₹25.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1.

