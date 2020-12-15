Co-operation among states vital to revive Covid-hit tourism in country: Kerala

As the country tries to recover from the dent Covid-19 made across all sectors, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Tuesday that joint efforts by states through evolving mutually beneficial policies and strategies is vital to revive tourism.

"A key objective of the summit is to leverage the potential of domestic tourism. This calls for increased co-operation and co-ordination among all states by formulating mutually beneficial policies and strategies," said Surendran at a virtual summit organised by ET TravelWorld, a digital travel magazine.

The conclave revolved around 'The Changing Face of Travel' and was attended by leading travel industry figures and policy-makers from state tourism boards.

Surendran pointed out that the state tourism ministers summit hosted by Kerala last year had come up with a resolution on the need to rationalise taxes and tariffs by striving to evolve a consensus. "As we are emerging out of the pandemic-induced crisis, such an approach assumes greater significance now," he said.

One of the major tourist destinations of the country, Kerala has been hit equally hard by the Covid-19 induced slump. According to the tourism ministry, the state had a footfall of 1.96 crore tourists last year - 1,83,84,233 domestic and 11,89,771 from abroad. The total revenue was ₹45,010.69 crore in 2019. The outbreak began when the state was eying 8 to 10% hike in footfall.

The state has now reopened most of its tourist centres and hopes for the footfall to go up.

"There is lot of fatigue in peoples minds due to quarantines, lockdowns, isolation and work from home schedules imposed by the pandemic and they will be looking forward to coming out of homes and re-energise themselves," the minister said.

The state has been strictly following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put in place by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Union tourism ministry for hotels, accommodation units, resorts and transport operators.

Kerala Tourism has added more products to its attractive bouquet like Veli Miniature Train in the state capital, flagged off recently.

Vellar Craft village, near Kovalam beach, will be opened on December 17 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Shangumugham, Kovalam and Varkala beaches, Akkulam tourist village and various destinations across the state are being renovated.

Around 40 new destinations, which have been beautified recently, are awaiting tourists, said Surendran.

With inputs from agencies.

