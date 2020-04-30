Co-ordinated digital initiatives needed to fight covid-19: G20

A co-ordinated global response using digital technologies is needed to fight the pandemic, with greater impetus on strengthening communication infrastructure, network connectivity and cybersecurity in addition to promoting use of digital solutions in healthcare, according to a statement issued at a global online meeting involving IT and communication ministers from G20 countries, held earlier on Thursday.

India's Communication and Electronics & IT minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad participated in the online meeting which was convened to discuss the challenges posed by the outbreak and how digital technologies can be leveraged to forge a co-ordinated global response.

The G20 ministers agreed that digital platforms can help in containing the crisis and save lives. Prasad emphasised that all measures taken during and after this crisis must be with a strong focus on building more equal, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

Prasad talked about the steps taken by Indian government and encouraged the world to emulate them, while urging stakeholders to build solutions that can address issues related to social distancing, distributed workforce and the changing nature of global supply chain.

Prasad advised that focus should be on reviving the economy but the world should not lose sight of the fact the fight with the pandemic is still going.

World needs to embrace other forms of digital technologies that will impact livelihood, accelerate various sectors, strengthen the supply chain and strengthen cybersecurity, the minister stated.

He further highlighted the critical role of Indian IT-ITeS Industry in enabling global business continuity and offered India as a lucrative destination for displaced global supply chains.

