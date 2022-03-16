Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NCRTC today unveiled the coaches to be used in the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor. The delivery of these semi high-speed aerodynamic trainsets, with distributed power, will start soon in the coming months. The manufacturing facility at Savli will be delivering a total of 210 cars for the first Regional Rapid Transport System(RRTS) corridor. This includes trainsets for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and for local transit services in Meerut. This year, NCRTC will begin trial runs on the Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RRTS is the first-of-its-kind system in which trains, with a design speed of 180 kmph, will be available every 5 – 10 minutes and cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes with 14 stoppages.

View Full Image Delhi-Meerut RRTS Click on the image to enlarge

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to reduce ~2,50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. RRTS will prove to be the most energy-efficient futuristic transit system which will bring in a new era of seamlessly connected mega regions and set a new benchmark for similar projects in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The work on the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is in full swing, which will have 25 stations in total, including 2 Depots at Duhai & Modipuram and 1 Stabling yard at Jungpura.

View Full Image Delhi-Meerut RRTS Click on the image to enlarge

Commuter centric features of the country’s first RRTS trainsets: Aerodynamic profile with long nose and plug-in-doors to reduce air drag at higher speeds.

Fully air-conditioned cars with wide gangways for maximized space for commuters for entry and exit. Large window glasses with tint will give panoramic views of the outside.

View Full Image Delhi-Meerut RRTS Click on the image to enlarge

Ergonomically designed 2X2 transverse seating, cushioned seats with overhead luggage racks.

One Premium Class car in every train to give a new level of comfort, convenience, and user-friendliness. Will have wider seats with more legroom, coat hangers. Equipped with vending machine facility.

One car reserved for women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy efficient, auto control ambient lighting system.

CCTV monitoring, Modern Passenger Announcement and Digital Passenger Information System (PAPIS)

Onboard Wi-Fi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mobile/laptop charging facility at every seat

Provision of wheelchair space for differently-abled and stretcher space for emergency medical transit.

Dynamic route map display, emergency communications facilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indoor and Outdoor Surveillance System.

Compatible with advanced ETCS Level II Signalling, Automatic Train Operations and Platform Screen Doors (PSD) for improved safety.

Design and Manufacturing based on International Safety Standards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Appropriate SIL level based on safety and hazard assessment as per International Standards.

Fire detection system for internal and external fire.

Monitoring of Axle box temperature with Wayside equipment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

View Full Image Delhi-Meerut RRTS Click on the image to enlarge

Recently, the 22nd Launching Gantry was installed on the corridor and more than 14,000 workers and more than 1100 engineers are engaged in the construction work, day and night. NCRTC has completed about 80% of the foundation work of the elevated section. More than 1400 piers on 40 km stretch and 18 km of viaduct have been constructed so far, most of which is in the Priority Section.

The 17 km Priority Section, between Sahibabad to Duhai, is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025. The civil work on the Priority Section, having a total of 5 stations, is nearing completion. Track laying activities along with Overhead Electrical Equipment’s (OHE) installation are going on the elevated viaduct. All the 5 RRTS stations in the Priority Section i.e., Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot have started taking shape.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor RRTS corridor is expected to have a daily ridership of around 8 lakh passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

