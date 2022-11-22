COAI makes strong pitch for OTT comm services to compensate telcos

COAI makes strong pitch for OTT comm services to compensate telcos1 min read . 03:23 PM IST
To directly compensate telcos for data traffic they are driving onto the networks, telecom operator's organisation Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) on 22 November made a strong pitch for OTT (over-the-top) communications services.
COAI advocated a licencing and light-touch regulation framework for such services.
As part of draft telecom bill, COAI has given its suggestions on how OTT communications services should be defined, to ensure there is no ambiguity, said COAI Director General, SP Kochhar.
Addressing the press, Kochhar said that aspects like proposing a financial model for OTT communications services to compensate telecom service providers will be made to the government going forward as and when the specifics of the framework for light-touch regulation is discussed.
Adding more, he said that the same principle of revenue share basis data consumption, can be applied to other OTTs (all categories) in future.
Earlier on 16 November, while sharing his view with LiveMint, Kochhar had said raised the issue of proposed regulation of OTT communication services in India’s Draft Telecom Bill.
However, he said that apparent misinterpretations of this reasonable suggestion from the government have led to unfounded apprehensions and resistance.
With PTI inputs.
