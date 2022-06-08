The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued directions to ban the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications in the entire Delhi-NCR region from January 1, 2023. However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants has been exempted from the ban.

In an order issued on June 3, the CAQM said the ban on the use of coal will come in force with effect from October 1 in areas having PNG infrastructure and supply and from January 1, 2023 in areas where the PNG supply is still not available.

“In full effect, the use of coal as fuel shall be banned across NCR with effect from January 1, 2023," the panel said.

Delhi is among the world’s most polluted capital cities. The capital and its adjoining cities-Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad have mostly observed a daily AQI at around the 300-400 level mark, which as per the pollution index is considered to be the most toxic air.

The environmental experts have listed various reasons behind the polluted air in Delhi-NCR of which burning of coal is one of them. Last year, during the early winters, the Delhi government had shut five coal-fired plants in order to combat air pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had also banned trucks carrying non-essential goods and stopped construction in Delhi and its neighboring cities.

Recently, the Delhi government set aside ₹266 crore for the environment and forest sector in its Budget 2022-23. The city government is experimenting with several measures to curb pollution such as increasing the roadside green cover, ramping up of electric buses fleet, and installing the smog machines among others.