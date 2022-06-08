Ban on coal in Delhi-NCR from next year1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 01:59 PM IST
- Delhi-NCR: Ban on the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications in the entire region from January 1, 2023
Listen to this article
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued directions to ban the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications in the entire Delhi-NCR region from January 1, 2023. However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants has been exempted from the ban.