Coal crisis in Delhi: No outage due to power shortage, says Power Ministry

As the reports of the coal shortages have surfaced, the union power ministry said that there was no outage in Delhi on Wednesday. As per the ministry's statement, Delhi was supplied the required amount of power today.

It stated that the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on Monday. A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11, the union government said.

On October 11, in Delhi, 101.9 million units (MU) of electricity was available against a requirement of 101.1 MU. The energy requirement and availability were the same in Delhi from September 26 to October 10. It also showed that peak power demand and peak power demand met (supply) was also remained the same during the period.

The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the Centre's data.

Yesterday Delhi minister Satyender Jain said that the national capital buys electricity from the coal-based power plant in the neighbouring states. He said the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has to provide 3,500 Mega Watt (MW) power to Delhi under the purchase agreement, but it is giving only 1,750 MW which is half of the agreement.

The NTPC, however, clarified that it was providing the required power to Delhi although city discoms have been scheduling only 70% of the electricity.

"NTPC has been making available required #power for Delhi. As the data shows (1st October to 11th October), Delhi DISCOMs have been scheduling only 70% of power that has been made available by NTPC," NTPC said in a tweet.

Jain also said that Delhi has gas-powered electric power plants, but the Centre has stopped giving gas to the city at a controlled rate. Thus, the Delhi government has to buy gas at market rates to generate electricity, he added.

"This has increased the cost of power generation to the Delhi government. Despite this, there has been no power cut in the city and the AAP government is ensuring 24×7 electricity to the people," the minister asserted.

Electricity in Delhi is supplied by BSES Rajdhani Power, BSES Yamuna Power and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. The distribution firms are joint ventures with Delhi Power Co. Ltd, which owns a 49% stake in each of them. The other discoms in the national capital are Military Engineering Services (for Delhi Cantonment) and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation.

