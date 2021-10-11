Amid concerns over energy crisis across the country, Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Monday said the state government will make a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19. The statement comes amid the southern state facing a shortage of 100 MW of electricity.

"Kerala government will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19. At present, the state is facing a shortage of 100 MW and trying to meet demand-supply gap through the automated management system and by purchasing electricity at higher prices," the minister told the media.

"We are purchasing 320 MW from public limited companies, and 600 MW from private companies. Production in two companies has stopped and had a daily shortage of 300 MW," he added.

The minister said that hydroelectricity is cheaper and 17 hydrosol projects are under construction in which 198 MW can be produced.

"These two projects will be completed before March. Also trying to start the second phase of the Idukki project," the minister said.

He said the central government has talked about rectifying the issue concerning power supply. "If the Centre supplies there will be no issues. There will be a review meeting on October 19. After that we will decide," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi along with top officials of both the ministries in the North Block earlier today.

The meeting also saw the presence of top officials of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC).

The high-level meeting was convened a day after the Union Power Minister assured that the supply stock of coal to power plants has exceeded consumption, adding that it will help in improving the fuel stock position gradually.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has also denied allegations of power failure due to a shortage of coal.

The Power Ministry asserted that the Inter-Ministerial sub-group has been monitoring the status of coal reserves twice a week.

The Chief Ministers of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to increase the supply of coal and gas to power plants in their respective states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said many Chief Ministers have written to the Central government about the critical situation at power plants due to a coal shortage.

"The situation is critical and many CMs have written about it to the Central government. We all are working together to improve the situation," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also flagged the issue of probable coal shortage.

"It is true there is a problem. As per our requirement, either we get it from NTPC or from private companies. But the supply is affected now. There are some reasons due to which such a situation has arisen. It is not only in Bihar, but also everywhere," Kumar told mediapersons on Monday.

