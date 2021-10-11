Amid several states sending warnings of a developing power crisis due to shortage of coal , Union power minister RK Singh, coal minister Prahlad Joshi and officials of the power and coal ministry along with officials of NTPC met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

This comes even as the central government said on Sunday that it has pressed all resources at its command to ensure power plants have enough feedstock to generate electricity.

Singh had reviewed the coal stock position at all thermal power plants, including those units that supply electricity to distribution companies in the national capital.

The coal ministry said that "ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand" and "any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced".

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said it has to depend on costly gas-based power as well as spot purchase at high market rate as the NTPC has halved power supply to the city from the usual 4000 MW.

Most of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plants are running at 55% capacity as their coal stocks are enough for one-two days, he claimed.

Delhi purchases most of its power from NTPC but supply has been halved, Jain told reporters.

"NTPC which supplies us 4000 MW power has reduced it to half currently. This has led us to generation of power through gas that costs ₹17.25 per unit," he said.

Delhi has three gas-based plants with a total capacity of 1900 MW, he said.

"The Centre has terminated the quota of cheap gas. We have to purchase it and the generation cost is ₹17.50 which is not sustainable. Also, we have to resort to spot purchase of power due to the crisis at a high rate of ₹20 per unit," said the Power minister.

In a year when the country produced record coal, excessive rains in coal producing belt hit movement of the fuel from mines to power generation units, impacting power generation in many states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.