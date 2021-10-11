Coal crisis: Power minister, NTPC officials meet Amit Shah in Delhi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The power minister on Sunday reviewed the coal stock position at all thermal power plants, including those units that supply electricity to distribution companies in the national capital
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid several states sending warnings of a developing power crisis due to shortage of coal, Union power minister RK Singh, coal minister Prahlad Joshi and officials of the power and coal ministry along with officials of NTPC met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid several states sending warnings of a developing power crisis due to shortage of coal, Union power minister RK Singh, coal minister Prahlad Joshi and officials of the power and coal ministry along with officials of NTPC met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.
This comes even as the central government said on Sunday that it has pressed all resources at its command to ensure power plants have enough feedstock to generate electricity.
Delhi has three gas-based plants with a total capacity of 1900 MW, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi has three gas-based plants with a total capacity of 1900 MW, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Centre has terminated the quota of cheap gas. We have to purchase it and the generation cost is ₹17.50 which is not sustainable. Also, we have to resort to spot purchase of power due to the crisis at a high rate of ₹20 per unit," said the Power minister.
"The Centre has terminated the quota of cheap gas. We have to purchase it and the generation cost is ₹17.50 which is not sustainable. Also, we have to resort to spot purchase of power due to the crisis at a high rate of ₹20 per unit," said the Power minister.
In a year when the country produced record coal, excessive rains in coal producing belt hit movement of the fuel from mines to power generation units, impacting power generation in many states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.
In a year when the country produced record coal, excessive rains in coal producing belt hit movement of the fuel from mines to power generation units, impacting power generation in many states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!