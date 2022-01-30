The Ministry of Coal today said Western Coal Fields Ltd is making "all efforts on SOS basis" to boost the supplies and build up the stock at Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS).

The ministry's clarification came after a media report that said the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station, which is biggest coal plant in Maharashtra, is facing coal crunch, which has affected the power production.

As per the ministry, Coal India Ltd is also taking steps to ensure movement of 3 rakes per day from MCL to Mahagenco, besides facilitating movement of rakes against the coal lifted by Mahagenco from SECL through washery circuit.

The coal ministry said the annual contracted quantity of coal to Mahagenco, which is agreed by Western Coalfields under the Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) is 23.14 million tonnes.

Against the prorated contracted quantity of 18.68 million tonnes up to 29th January, 2022, Western Coalfields had supplied 18.96 million tonnes of coal, the materialisation of which is at 101.5 per cent of the contractual commitment, it said.

It said as per the flexi-utlisation plan, Mahagenco has the option to distribute the quantity despatched from the coal companies to any of its power stations. WCL also endeavour to make power station- wise distribution of allocation of coal as per the priorities indicated by Mahagenco.

The ministry said the despatch to Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station during the current month (up to 29th) is 8.96 lakh tonnes against the prorated monthly contracted quantity of 9.13 lakh tonnes, at 98 per cent materialisation level. “Thus, currently, WCL is supplying the contracted quantity of coal to CSTPS under the FSA," it said.

In addition to the fuel supply agreement, Mahagenco has also entered into a pact with Western Coalfields for supply of 83.20 lakh tonnes of coal against bridge linkage.

“Supplies under bridge linkage is on best effort basis by the coal companies of CIL (Coal India Ltd) and the supplies in bridge linkage are till such time the power generator is able to meet its fuel requirement from the captive mine allocated to it," the statement said.

It said that as per the MOU, this quantity is to be lifted by Mahagenco by road mode. Mahagenco has lifted 43.50 lakh tonnes by road against the bridge linkage. However, against the total allocation against bridge linkage, Mahagenco had made distribution of only 2.61 lakh tonnes of coal to CSTPS. "Mahagenco could have increased the allocation of coal lifted against the bridge linkage to CSTPS to build up the stock," it said.

