Coal crunch: Govt issues clarification; says CSTPS making ‘efforts on SOS’ basis

It said that as per the MOU, this quantity is to be lifted by Mahagenco by road mode. Mahagenco has lifted 43.50 lakh tonnes by road against the bridge linkage. However, against the total allocation against bridge linkage, Mahagenco had made distribution of only 2.61 lakh tonnes of coal to CSTPS. "Mahagenco could have increased the allocation of coal lifted against the bridge linkage to CSTPS to build up the stock," it said.