Coal demand in India to surge by 63% in 2030, says Union minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The draft Economic Survey 2021-22 projects coal demand in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonnes by 2030. The demand for the non-renewable energy source is yet to peak in India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Coal demand is set to peak by 63% by the year 2030. The draft Economic Survey 2021-22 projects coal demand in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonnes by 2030. The demand for the non-renewable energy source is yet to peak in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Coal demand is set to peak by 63% by the year 2030. The draft Economic Survey 2021-22 projects coal demand in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonnes by 2030. The demand for the non-renewable energy source is yet to peak in India.
Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday in a written reply in Lok Sabha said that in India, transition away from coal is not happening in foreseeable future. Although there will be push for renewable/non-fossil based energy, but share of coal in the energy basket is going to remain significant in years ahead.
Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday in a written reply in Lok Sabha said that in India, transition away from coal is not happening in foreseeable future. Although there will be push for renewable/non-fossil based energy, but share of coal in the energy basket is going to remain significant in years ahead.
Joshi in his reply also assured that currently there is no scenario of transitioning away from coal affecting any stakeholders involved in coal mining.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Joshi in his reply also assured that currently there is no scenario of transitioning away from coal affecting any stakeholders involved in coal mining.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The union minister also informed that the Ministry of Coal had constituted a Sub-Committee to look into holistic closure of abandoned/legacy mine sites and mines closing due to exhaustion of reserves, viability issues etc., and invoving social aspects of mine closure on principles of just transition in addition to physical and environmental closure.
The union minister also informed that the Ministry of Coal had constituted a Sub-Committee to look into holistic closure of abandoned/legacy mine sites and mines closing due to exhaustion of reserves, viability issues etc., and invoving social aspects of mine closure on principles of just transition in addition to physical and environmental closure.
On 22 March, Joshi had also said that India's coal ministry will seek a relaxation of some environmental norms to help increase the country's overall coal production.