Coal India Subsidiary Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) opened three new coal mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. These mine will have combined annual production capacity of 2.9 million tonnes (MT). The company will infuse total capital expenditure of ₹849 crores on these projects and generate direct employment for 647 people. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the mines through video conference.

“WCL has to produce 75 MT of coal by financial year 2023-24. Opening of these mines will certainly add in the efforts of the company reaching this milestone and also help Coal India achieve 1 billion tonnes (BT) coal production target by financial year 2023-24," Joshi said.

The three mines which WCL has opened, are a) Adasa Mine, an underground to open cast mine, in Nagpur Area of Maharashtra, b) Sharda underground Mine in Kanhan Area and c) Dhankasa underground mine in Pench Area of Madhya Pradesh. The annual coal production capacity of Adasa mine is 1.5 MT whereas Sharda and Dhankasa mines are having annual coal production capacities of 0.4 MT and 1 MT respectively.

“Opening of these three Mines is a part of WCL’s future plan to start 20 new Projects by financial year 2023-24 including 14 in Maharashtra and 6 in Madhya Pradesh. The company will make total capital expenditure of ₹12,753 crore on these projects and generate direct employment of over 14,000," Joshi further said.

Speaking after the inauguration, Thackeray said if focus is kept on production of quality coal, then problems of shortage of power in the country will end.

He rued that despite ranking fourth in the world in terms of the number of coal mines, India is still importing coal.

WCL had produced 57.64 MT of coal in financial year 2019-20, up over 8% in comparison to the last fiscal.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via