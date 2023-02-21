Coal India converts 30 mined-out areas into eco-tourism destinations
CIL is in the process of converting its abandoned mines into eco-parks which have become popular as eco-tourism destinations.
New Delhi: Coal India Limited (CIL) has transformed 30 abandoned mining areas into eco-parks and eco-tourism destinations, providing a source of income for locals and boosting the region’s green cover.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×