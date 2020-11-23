Subscribe
Home >News >India >Coal India gets one-day strike notice from worker unions
Coal India has 352 mines, of which 158 are underground, 174 opencast and 20 mixed mines. The company also operates 12 coal washeries

Coal India gets one-day strike notice from worker unions

1 min read . 07:43 PM IST PTI

  • Four trade unions of Coal India have served one-day strike notice in CIL and its subsidiaries on 26 November, the company said in a BSE filing
  • Efforts would be made to avert the strike and conciliatory process is going on, the CIL said

NEW DELHI : State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said it has been served a one-day strike notice by four trade unions for November 26, 2020.     

"Four trade unions of CIL have served one-day strike notice in CIL and its subsidiaries on 26.11.2020," the company said in a BSE filing.     

Efforts would be made to avert the strike and conciliatory process is going on, it said, without divulging further details.     

On November 17, 10 central trade unions had announced they would go ahead with their planned nationwide general strike on November 26 and also voiced their support for a two-day farmers' agitation.

Coal India, the single largest coal producer in the world, operates in 84 mining areas spread over eight states of the country. 

It has 352 mines, of which 158 are underground, 174 opencast and 20 mixed mines. The company also operates 12 coal washeries.

