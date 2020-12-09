Coal India likely to see reforms in marketing, sales in 2021

Coal mining reforms have happened and the next reform is in the marketing of Coal India's production, a government official said

Mining major Coal India Ltd will likely undergo a reform in marketing and sales next year, a top government official said on Wednesday.

The exercise, among other improvements, will aim at doing away with multiple types of auctions of the dry fuel.

The exercise, among other improvements, will aim at doing away with multiple types of auctions of the dry fuel.

"I will not say coal reforms are over. Coal mining reforms have happened and the next reform is in the marketing of Coal India's production," Union Coal and Mining Secretary Anil Kumar Jain said.

He was speaking at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce- organised virtual mining conclave.

"Coal India produces 80 per cent of coal and still (there exists) all kinds of auction, like spot, exclusive, forward.... We will bring them under one bucket and let there be discovery of prices," he said.

Jain said smaller such buckets are not serving the purpose, and only enhancing the prices of raw materials for some sectors.

He, however, did not talk about fuel supply agreements as part of the proposed reforms.

