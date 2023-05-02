Home / News / India /  Coal India’s production grows 7.7% in April
New Delhi: New Delhi: Coal India Limited (CIL), the global leader in coal production, announced a 7.7% surge in output for April 2023, generating 57.6 million tonnes (MT) during the month, according to a company statement. This marks an increase of 4.1 MT compared to the 53.5 MT recorded in April 2022. All CIL subsidiaries, barring Eastern Coalfields Limited, achieved their highest-ever production for April.

Overburden removal (OBR) grew by a significant 31% in April 2023, reaching 169.5 million cubic metres, 109% of the targeted amount. This increase will bolster production throughout the upcoming monsoon season. Coal supplies also rose by 8.6%, totaling 62.3 MT in April 2023, a 5 MT increase from the previous year.

A focus on expanding coal delivery to non-regulated sectors led to a sharp 44% growth in supplies to these customers, reaching 11.8 MT in April 2023 compared to 8.2 MT in the same period last year. Despite a four-day work stoppage at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s Talcher coalfields, a senior CIL official revealed that production could have increased by an additional 1 MT.

Domestic coal-based power plants’ stock levels are comfortable, with 33.8 million tonnes available as of April-end, a 62% increase from the 20.8 million tonnes in the same period last year. Coal inventory at CIL’s pitheads reached 64.6 million tonnes, 13% higher than the previous year. In total, the system holds 115 million tonnes of coal stock, ensuring adequate availability for the foreseeable future.

