Coal India’s production grows 7.7% in April1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 03:12 PM IST
A focus on expanding coal delivery to non-regulated sectors led to a sharp 44% growth in supplies to these customers, reaching 11.8 MT in April 2023
New Delhi: New Delhi: Coal India Limited (CIL), the global leader in coal production, announced a 7.7% surge in output for April 2023, generating 57.6 million tonnes (MT) during the month, according to a company statement. This marks an increase of 4.1 MT compared to the 53.5 MT recorded in April 2022. All CIL subsidiaries, barring Eastern Coalfields Limited, achieved their highest-ever production for April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×