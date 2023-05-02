Coal India’s production grows 7.7% in April

A focus on expanding coal delivery to non-regulated sectors led to a sharp 44% growth in supplies to these customers, reaching 11.8 MT in April 2023 compared to 8.2 MT in the same period last year. Despite a four-day work stoppage at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s Talcher coalfields, a senior CIL official revealed that production could have increased by an additional 1 MT.

