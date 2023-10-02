Coal supply ahead of projections: Coal India
CIL has been given a projection of 610 mt to be supplied to coal-fired power plants in FY24 to meet their demand, which is 4% higher than the record 586.6 mt that it supplied to power plants in the last fiscal year.
NEW DELHI : Coal India Ltd (CIL) chairman and managing director P.M. Prasad said the state-run company’s supplies to thermal power plants this fiscal year has been higher than the projected demand despite logistical constraints.
