Coal supply ahead of projections: Coal India

NEW DELHI : Coal India Ltd (CIL) chairman and managing director P.M. Prasad said the state-run company’s supplies to thermal power plants this fiscal year has been higher than the projected demand despite logistical constraints.

Data released by the company on Monday showed that its supplies to the power sector rose to 294.8 million tonnes in the first half of FY24—1.8 mt more than the 293 mt demand projected for the period. “It means despite the logistical constraints we are ahead of the demand projected by the ministry of power as of the referred date," Prasad said an interview.

He said CIL has been given a projection of 610 mt to be supplied to coal-fired power plants in FY24 to meet their demand, which is 4% higher than the record 586.6 mt that it supplied to power plants in the last fiscal year. “Going ahead, if the intake is not regulated by the consumers and logistics are eased out we expect to supply more than our apportioned quantity of the year," he said.

This assumes significance given that the union power ministry, citing gap in domestic supplies, directed power generation companies last month to blend 4% imported coal till March 2024.

