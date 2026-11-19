NEW DELHI : Coal India Ltd, ReNew Pvt Ltd and two other firms have got initial approvals to set up rare earth magnet manufacturing plants under the government's ₹7,280-crore incentive scheme, marking a step towards reducing India’s dependence on imports of these critical components.
NEW DELHI : Coal India Ltd, ReNew Pvt Ltd and two other firms have got initial approvals to set up rare earth magnet manufacturing plants under the government's ₹7,280-crore incentive scheme, marking a step towards reducing India’s dependence on imports of these critical components.
The move comes in the wake of China's export curbs last year disrupting India's crucial industries ranging from automobiles and electronics to defence and renewable energy.
The move comes in the wake of China's export curbs last year disrupting India's crucial industries ranging from automobiles and electronics to defence and renewable energy.
“This landmark initiative will strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependence, enhance supply-chain resilience and advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” minister of heavy industries H.D. Kumaraswamy said on X on Thursday after having given the letters of intent to the four firms, which included Prozeal Green Energy Ltd and Midwest Energy Ltd.
The progress of the government scheme was also reviewed by the ministry, he said. “Reviewed the industry preparedness and capability assessment under the Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM) Scheme,” Kumaraswamy said, adding that the review had taken place with the minister of state for heavy industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Verma.
The Union cabinet had approved the scheme in November 2025, six months after China tightened exports of rare earth magnets, exposing India’s dependence on overseas supplies and the vulnerability of several key manufacturing sectors.
Mint had reported in October last year that Hyderabad-based Midwest had shown interest in making magnets under this scheme.
Coal India bags 1,200-tonne order
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, state-owned Coal India said it has been declared the L2 bidder as the lead member of the consortium with the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC).
It said it has got a contract for "setting up of a manufacturing facility for sintered rare earth permanent magnet (NdFeB) through an SPV (special purpose vehicle) under the scheme". The size of the order is 1,200 tonnes per annum, it said.
As per the government tender floated, once these qualified companies set up a performance guarantee and fulfil the required compliances, they will receive a letter of award (LoA), completing the process of making them beneficiaries under the scheme.
Building domestic capacity
The focus of the scheme is on midstream processing of rare earth raw material, found in India in monazite deposits in the coastal regions, into usable magnets.
Notifying the scheme in December 2025, the government had said India has upstream capabilities in mining, separation and oxide refining, but almost no industrial-scale midstream capabilities, forcing its manufacturers to fully import the required rare earth magnets.
The goal is for India to be in a position to make 6,000 tonnes of such magnets in a year, the notification said.
State-run IREL, India's sole miner and processor of rare earth materials to rare earth oxides, also plays an important role in the scheme. The company has the capacity to make about 400 tonnes of rare earth oxides a year, which can be used to make about 1,200 tonnes of magnets. As a thumb rule, one unit of rare earth oxide can be used to make three units of rare earth magnets.
IREL also has a stockpile of about 500 tonnes of rare earth oxides, meaning it can support manufacturing of around 1,500 tonnes of magnets.
IREL to support top 3 bidders
Under the scheme, the government plans to support setting up of five magnet-making plants in the country over two years, followed by sales-based incentives for five years. Each bidder was allowed to bid for 600-1,200 tonnes per annum capacity.
It is unclear whether the government will announce a fifth beneficiary under the scheme.
Queries emailed to the ministry of heavy industries, Coal India, ReNew, Prozeal and Midwest did not get an immediate response.
IREL is set to assist the three lowest bidders in the scheme. The three top bidders—those that seek the lowest prices for magnet sales incentives—will receive an "assured limited supply" of rare earth oxide from IREL, the December 2025 notification had said. The top bidder will get 200 tonnes, the second one 167 tonnes and the third 133 tonnes, it said.
Mint had reported in November 2025 that international rare earth oxide suppliers such as Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths and Iluka Rare Earths, as well as London Stock Exchange-listed Rainbow Rare Earths, had shown interest in setting up long-term supply contracts with Indian rare earth processing companies to ensure continuous supply of rare earth oxides.