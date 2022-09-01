Coal India’s supply to power sector at 108% of target during Apr-Aug

Coal India’s supply to power sector at 108% of target during Apr-Aug1 min read . 06:33 PM IST
Coal stocks at power generating plants rose to about 30 million tonnes in August, dispelling fears of shortages of dry-fuel during the monsoon season
Coal India’s (CIL) supplies to power sector rose to 243.3 million tonnes (MTs) in April-August against the annual action plan (AAP) target of 225.4 MTs, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Coal stocks at power generating plants rose to about 30 million tonnes in August, dispelling fears of shortages of dry-fuel during the monsoon season, the company said.
The company also breached its AAP target of 276 MTs for total off-take by 102.5%. Total supplies have risen to 283 MTs during the period under reference with an increase of 7 MTs over the target.
CIL’s supplies of 243.3 MTs to power sector during April-August were 38.1 MTs more compared to same period last year posting a double digit growth of 18.6%, the statement said. Supplies were 205.2 MTs for the same period last year.
At 283 MT total coal off-take of the company during April- August, 23.6 MTs more coal was supplied in volume terms against 259.4 MTs of last year.
With improved coal supplies, coal stock at power plants has also impoved to 30 MTs, including imported coal till August 29, 2022. This is higher than 12.8 MTs of coal stocks at the end of August in FY22 when the stock plummeted by 11.2 MTs in a month.
Improved supplies from CIL helped the stock stabilize at power plants. Closing stock for the month of August is a six-year high, barring 2020, when pandemic fuelled slowdown saw the stock at 37.7 MTs.
Producing 253.3 MTs of coal during April-August, CIL logged a double-digit year-on-year growth of 21%. This is a strong 44.1 MT increase in absolute terms against 209.2 MTs of last year.
CIL’s production in August rose 8.5% at 46.2 MTs. This is a jump of 3.6 MTs compared to 42.6 MTs of August 2021.
In August, CIL supplied 43.8 MTs of coal to thermal power plants posting 16% growth against last year’s 37.8 MTs.
With a coal stock of 31 MTs at CIL’s pitheads, around 30 MTs stock at power plants, and a little over 10 MTs at CIL’s sidings, goods sheds, private washeries, ports, captive plants there is sufficient availability of coal in the system, the statement said.
With a coal stock of 31 MTs at CIL’s pitheads, around 30 MTs stock at power plants, and a little over 10 MTs at CIL’s sidings, goods sheds, private washeries, ports, captive plants there is sufficient availability of coal in the system, the statement said.