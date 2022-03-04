NEW DELHI : Coal India’s (CIL) annual supplies to the power sector have touched a record high of 493 million tonne (MT) in current financial year.

It achieved the feat on Thursday, March 3, said a company statement.

The state-run company has surpassed its previous record supply to the power sector of 491.5 MT registered in FY19.

Coal India has touched the fresh record level with another 28 days of the financial year remaining.

During April 2021- February 2022, the Maharatna company supplied 90 million tonne more coal to that power sector than the supplies during the corresponding period of last fiscal (FY21).

The statement said: “The major challenge for CIL during the year was adjusting to the unpredictability of the coal demand. The coal-based power generation witnessed a muted growth in previous two fiscals."

Stepping up on supplies in the remainder of March 2022, Coal India aims to close the fiscal with 548 MT supply to the power sector as projected by the Central Electricity Authority.

The current coal stock of 43 MT at CIL’s pitheads is expected to increase further by the end of this fiscal. This would help the company gear up to meet the coal demand of summer which is on the advent, it said.

