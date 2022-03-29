Coal India set to record highest-ever production in FY22; likely to exceed 620MT

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coal India Ltd said it is about to set the record for its highest-ever production during the 2021-22 fiscal topping the 620-million-tonne mark. As of 28 March, the production for the current fiscal stood at 614.4 million tonnes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India Ltd said it is about to set the record for its highest-ever production during the 2021-22 fiscal topping the 620-million-tonne mark. As of 28 March, the production for the current fiscal stood at 614.4 million tonnes.

"We have crossed the previous production highs... and may close the year at around 622 million tonnes," an official told PTI. Coal despatch is expected to exceed 660 million tonnes for 2021-22.

"We have crossed the previous production highs... and may close the year at around 622 million tonnes," an official told PTI. Coal despatch is expected to exceed 660 million tonnes for 2021-22.

The Centre had set an ambitious target of 670-million-tonne production for the currrent fiscal. The miner had earlier said it was aiming at 640 million tonnes for 2021-22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Centre had set an ambitious target of 670-million-tonne production for the currrent fiscal. The miner had earlier said it was aiming at 640 million tonnes for 2021-22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019-20, the company had produced 602 million tonnes of coal, and in 2020-21, the output stood at 596 million tonnes.

In 2019-20, the company had produced 602 million tonnes of coal, and in 2020-21, the output stood at 596 million tonnes. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}