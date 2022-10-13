Coal India signs MoU with Rajasthan to set up 1,190 MW solar power plant

Coal India signs MoU with Rajasthan to set up 1,190 MW solar power plant2 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- The Coal India Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan to set up a solar power plant with the capacity of 1190 MW
Coal India Limited (CIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RUVNL), for setting up a 1,190-MW solar power plant in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan. The plant will be installed in a 2,000-MW solar park being developed by RVUNL in Poogal, Bikaner.
The Rajasthan government has allotted 4,846 hectares of land to the solar park in which RVUNL will add its own solar power project with a capacity of 810 MW and the rest 1,190 will be set up by the CIL.
RVNUL CMD R K Sharma and Technical Director of Coal India Limited, V Reddy signed the MoU in the presence of Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot.
The MoU came amid the state's constant effort to add more and more renewable sources of energy. Rajasthan is also credited with the world's largest solar plant with a capacity of 2,245 MW in Bhadla of the Jodhpur district of the state.
Even in March this year, Rajasthan announced two new solar parks of 1,800 MW to be developed in the Jaisalmer and Bikaner district of the state.
For the 800 MW project in Jaisalmer RNVUL was the developing agency while the 1,000 MW solar power project in Bikaner will be developed by Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation in the first phase.
Private solar project developer Rays Experts also announced in May this year that they will develop the world's largest solar park in Rajasthan with a capacity of 3000 MW.
The location of this 9000-acre project was informed to be in the Bikaner district of the state. It has signed the necessary transmission agreements and obtained all approvals for the same, a company statement said.
This is the first and the only 100 percent privately owned ultra mega solar park in the country connected to the central transmission system, the statement stated.
There are many open spaces in Rajasthan that can be used to generate solar energy. Some land has become barren as a result of the desert's intense heat and cannot be farmed, but can be used to generate solar energy.
Furthermore, in comparison to the rest of the country, the state is sparsely populated. Solar power plants in less populated areas enable clean energy to reach isolated communities that do not have access to electricity.
