Coal shortage fear: There's no coal shortage, stocks are at a low level because of high power generation this year, Central Coalfields CMD PM Prasad on Monday. “From Coal India, we supplied at least 53 million tonnes, more than last year in the first half of financial year - almost 20% growth," said Prasad, CMD, Central Coalfields Ltd, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

He said with respect to Jharkhand, both CCL and BCCL have seen more than 20% dispatches' growth. “We have diluted our stocks too - about 6.5 million tonnes in CCL and about 2.4 million tonnes in BCCL," he added.

Prasad said he was confident that in next one week it'll stabilise and from 17th Oct it'll further pick up. “In last 3-4 days, power plants are getting coal. If their requirement is 1.6 million tonnes, almost 1.5 million tonnes being met. I'm confident that in coming 1-2 weeks, it'll stabilise," he said.

The official further said: "Coal India stock will last for at least 20 days, in the case of CCL it is 1.95 million tonnes and in the case of BCCL it is 6.5 lakh tonnes.

In a separate development, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), Coal India arm, said that on average, 76.6% of coal was provided to power producers during the current month.

"On an average, 76.6 per cent coal has been provided to power consumers during the current month, while 20.4 per cent to the non-power consumers," it said.

MCL on Sunday supplied 5.34 lakh tonne coal to consumers with the highest ever of 62 rakes from its Talcher Coalfields, maintaining an average of more than half-a-million tonnes of coal provided to consumers during the current month, the company said.

At least 95 rakes carrying coal mines to consumers were despatched from Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields of the company, while 23 rakes were supplied through merry-go-round, MCL said.

MCL Chairman and Managing Director P K Sinha appreciated the planning and operational teams and said, "We have to continue in the same spirit to ensure that our consumers have enough coal."

Coal India Ltd (CIL) accounts for over 80% of the total domestic coal output.

The Ministry of Coal has assured that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants. “Any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced. The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 Lakh tonnes, sufficient for 4 days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 Lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants," it said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the domestic coal based power generation has grown by nearly 24% in this year (till September 2021) based on a robust supply from the coal companies. The daily average coal requirement at the power plants is about 18.5 lakh tonnes of coal per day whereas the daily coal supply has been around 17.5 lakh tonnes per day.

“Due to extended monsoons the despatches were constrained. The coal available at the power plants is a rolling stock which gets replenished by the supplies from the coal companies on a daily basis. Therefore, any fear of coal stocks depleting at the power plant end is erroneous. In fact this year, domestic coal supply has substituted imports by a substantial measure," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.