The Ministry of Coal has assured that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants. “Any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced. The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 Lakh tonnes, sufficient for 4 days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 Lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants," it said on Sunday.