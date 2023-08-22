Coal India subsidiary to provide free NEET coaching to Class 12 students1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:51 PM IST
The programme will cater to students from remote villages in the coal belts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh who aspire to become doctors but cannot afford quality medical coaching.
New Delhi: To empower students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of Coal India, launched a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative called ‘SECL ke Sushrut’ on Tuesday.
