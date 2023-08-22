New Delhi: To empower students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of Coal India, launched a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative called ‘SECL ke Sushrut’ on Tuesday.

Under this initiative, SECL will provide free residential coaching for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) to Class 12 students.

The programme will cater to students from remote villages in the coal belts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh who aspire to become doctors but cannot afford quality medical coaching.

‘SECL ke Sushrut’ will select students through a competitive exam designed to mimic NEET. the chosen students will be given coaching and mentorship in collaboration with a private coaching institute based in Bilaspur.

Aspiring students can visit SECL's official website https://secl-cil.in/index.php. Online registration will remain open until 6 September 6 and the selection test is scheduled for 10 September 10.

To enrol, students must have successfully passed Class 12 in 2023 with a minimum score of 60%. Applicants must be domiciled in either Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh and live or attend a school within 25 km of SECL establishments in the districts of Korba, Raigarh, Koriya, Surguja, Surajpur, Balrampur & Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur in Chhattisgarh, and Umaria, Annuppur and Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

In addition, the gross income of the parents or guardians of the applicant must not be more than ₹8,00,000 a year. Reservation will also be implemented as per the coal ministry’s policy, under which 14% seats will be set aside for SC students, 23% for ST, and 13% for OBC.

COAL INDIA More Information