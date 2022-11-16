Coal India targets 50 million sales via e-auction in second half of this fiscal2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 08:51 PM IST
- The Chairman of of the company, Pramod Agrawal also informed that Coal India is focusing on evacuation and sustainability
After selling around 30 million tonnes of coal via e-auction in the first half of 2022-23, Coal India Limited (CIL) is targeting 50 million sales in the second half of the current fiscal year. In the fiscal year 2021-23, the company sold 108 million tonnes through e-auctions.