New Delhi: State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) will achieve 1 billion tonne production target by 2025-26, CareEdge Ratings said in a report.

India’s coal requirement will likely hit 1.5 billion tonne by 2030 and to meet this, the country should scale up its production, It added.

“CareEdge Research maintains its coal production estimate of 850–900 MT by the end of this fiscal year driven by Coal India Limited’s expected ramp-up in production to achieve the Ministry of Coal’s target to produce 1 billion tonne by FY26 and 1.5 billion tonne by FY30," Tanvi Shah, director, CareEdge Advisory & Research, said.

“Despatches to the power sector are likely to inch up further as demand from coal-based power plants remains high. While the imports have increased compared to last year, the government’s initiatives to increase domestic production would lower dependence on imported coal in the medium-long term. The international coal prices are expected to remain moderate in the near medium term due to soft global demand," she added.

According to the CareEdge, India’s coal production reached a new milestone of 698 million tonne (mt) during April- January, a 16% y-o-y growth, driven by a 15.2% y-o-y increase in production by Coal India.

“The power sector continued to be the largest consumer of domestic coal, accounting for the total despatches of 609 mt during YTD FY23, an increase of 10.5% y-o-y," it added.

According to the report, the total coal imports surged by 25.6% y-o-y to 191.82 mt during April-December 2022 with non-coking coal driving the imports.

It added that international coal prices of major global benchmarks have started cooling off in the past few months due to softening of global demand.

Under the sixth tranche of commercial coal mines auction under the “Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act 2015 and Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act 1957", 141 coal/lignite mines have been offered for sale.

A total of 96 bids were received under two tranches of auctions , the sixth and second attempt fifth tranche. Till date, 48 coal mines have been allocated under the first five tranches, it added.