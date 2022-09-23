Coal India to ink MoU with 3 PSUs for coal to chemical products

Coal India to ink MoU with 3 PSUs for coal to chemical products1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Coal India Limited will ink Memorandum of Undertaking with Bharat Heavy Electricals, Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL (India) on 27 September
Easing the way for setting up coal-to-chemical projects through Surface Coal Gasification (SCG) route, Coal India Limited (CIL) will ink Memorandum of Undertaking (MoU) with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL (India) on 27 September.
Through SCG route, coal is converted into syngas that can be subsequently processed for downstream production of value-added chemicals. These are otherwise produced through imported natural gas or crude oil. Envisaged end products would be di-methyl ether, synthetic natural gas and ammonium nitrate.
The upside of the proposed projects are reduced forex outgo and direct and indirect employment generation to the tune of 23,000, a ministry of coal statement said.
With the twin objectives of self-reliance and energy independence, the Ministry of Coal has set a target for achieving 100 million tonne coal gasification by 2030.
