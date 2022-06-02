Coal India to issue two tenders for imports amid looming power crisis

This comes as coal shortages in the July-September quarter are expected to be 15% wider than initially estimated due to expectations of higher power demand
State-run Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, will issue a short-term and a medium-term tender next week to import coal, reported news agency Reuters, quoting senior officials of the company.
The short-term tender will seek delivery of imported coal between July and December, while the medium-term tender will demand supplies between July 2022 to June 2023.
The tenders will be placed on a business-to-business (B2B) basis, as government-to-government (G2G) imports - suggested by the power ministry last week - would delay the process, according to the official.
The central government had asked the miner to place orders for shipments from overseas last week. The deadline for states to submit their requirements to the power ministry had been extended to 3 June from 31 May.
Utilities had suggested that multiple tenders would lead to confusion and sought centralised procurement through Coal India.
It would be the first time since 2015 that Coal India has imported the fuel.
India has rolled back a policy to cut thermal coal imports and plans to reopen closed mines to address rising power demand.
India faced its worst power crisis in over six years in April due to higher electricity demand, despite record production by Coal India during the year ended March 2022.
Coal accounts for nearly 75% of India's power output and Coal India produces 80% of domestic coal.
Coal India has previously blamed lower output from import-based coal plants, adding that fewer imports put more pressure on domestic mining.
Fear of another power crisis
The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) in its latest report has said that India will likely face another power crisis in July-August due to a lower pre-monsoon coal stock at thermal power plants.
"The data compiled from official sources suggest that the coal power plants are in no position to address even a minor spike in the power demand and there is a need to plan for coal transportation well in advance," said the independent research agency in a report titled 'Failure to load: India's power crisis is a coal management crisis'.
It said that the onset of the southwest monsoon will further hamper mining and transportation of coal from mines to power stations.
"If coal stocks are not replenished to adequate levels before monsoon, the country might be heading towards yet another power crisis in July-August 2022," said CREA.
"If coal stocks are not replenished to adequate levels before monsoon, the country might be heading towards yet another power crisis in July-August 2022," said CREA.