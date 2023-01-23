Coal India unit MCL to set up ₹12,000 crore power plant in Odisha2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:56 PM IST
- The CMD added that the Coal India arm subsidiary has applied for the coal linkages for its proposed 1,600-MW coal-fired power plant
With an intention to diversify in the power sector, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) is finalizing the power purchase agreement with some states. O P Singh, the Chiarman-cum Managing Director of the company announced the setting up of coal based plant with an investment of around Rs. 12,000 crores in Odisha.
