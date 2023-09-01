Coal India's production up 13.2% in August amid surging power demand

New Delhi: Coal India on Friday reported a 13.2% rise in its coal production last month at 52.3 million tonne (MT) of coal in August on a year-on-year basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In August 2022, the public sector major produced 46.2 MT.

So far in the current financial year (FY24), Coal India has produced 281.5 MT of the mineral, registering a 11% growth compared to the same period last fiscal, said a company statement.

Its total supplies to all consuming sectors shot up to 59 MT in August 2023 logging a 15.3% compared to 51.2 MT of same month last fiscal.

During April-August 2023 total coal off-take rose to 305.5 MT with around 8% growth over same period last year, when the off-take was 283.1 MT.

Coal India's supplies to non-power sector rose 61% growth to 12.1 MT in August 2023.

Its supplies to power sector were around 47 MT, higher by nearly 8% compared to 43.6 MT of same month last year.

During April-August 2023, the coal-fired plants of the country received 248.7 MT of coal from CIL sources posting a 2% comparative growth. Supplies to power sector were 243.5 MT in April-August 2023.

Coal inventory at CIL's pitheads stood at a comfortable 45.3 MT as of 31 August, higher by 46% compared to 31 MT of coal stock same date last year.

In August, power demand reached new highs in the country amid rising temperatures and weakening monsoon rains. On 17 August, the peak power demand touched 234 GW surpassing the Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) estimate of 230 GW peak demand this year.