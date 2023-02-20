Coal levy scam: ED raids Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, party calls it ‘third-grade politics.’ 10 points
- The raids come days before the three-day plenary session of the Congress party from 24-26 February in state capital Raipur. The state is ruled by the party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
The ED on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including Congress party leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation in the coal levy money laundering case.
