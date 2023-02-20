The ED on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including Congress party leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation in the coal levy money laundering case.

The raids come days before the three-day plenary session of the Congress party from 24-26 February in state capital Raipur. The state is ruled by the party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders naming Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari ad Sunny Agrawal, sources told ANI.

While holding a joint press conference with Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "This is not 'Amrit Kaal' but an "undeclared emergency"

He further added, “I don’t know long the raids will continue. These raids have given us a booster dose to be even more aggressive to the Prime Minister & his third-grade politics of vendetta and harassment."

“PM doesn’t unleash ED where it’s required. They have a fair and lovely scheme. Those on whom ED was unleashed in past, became innocent after joining BJP. Congress president described in Rajya Sabha, what was later expunged, as BJP washing machine," he added.

Here are 10 points you need to know:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also commented on the ongoing raids. Said no action is executed with a sense of revenge. At the post-Budget press conference in Jaipur, she said, "Any agency first collects data and only then action is taken. No action is executed with sense of revenge." She also said that Congress should learn to listen while sitting in the Parliament.

Jairam Ramesh alleged that the probe agencies are being misused by the present regime. He added that said 17 opposition parties have already come together against grant of powers to the ED under the PMLA and the opposition will jointly file the review petition in the Supreme Court against its previous judgement on the issue.

The ED investigation was related to "a massive scam in which an illegal levy of ₹25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

As reported by PTI, nine persons, including state administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested by it till now in the case.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the crackdown shows BJP's frustration over party convention in state's capital and revelation of Adani by Hindenburg report.

CM Baghel in a tweet said such acts will not weaken the morale of party leaders who are engaged in the preparation of the party's upcoming plenary session. “There is a plenary session of the Congress in Raipur after four days. Our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our colleagues engaged in preparations for the session through such acts. The BJP is disappointed with the success of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the truth of Adani being exposed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. The country knows the truth. We will fight and win," the CM tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that 95% of the raids conducted by ED in the last nine years are against opposition leaders, and most are against Congress leaders. He termed the ED raids as cowardice of BJP ahead of Congress's plenary session. “The raid on our Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh by the Modi government by misusing the ED shows the cowardice of the BJP before the Congress convention in Raipur, he added. “Due to the immense success of "Bharat Jodo Yatra", the uneasiness of the BJP is visible. If Modi ji has even an iota of honesty, then raid the mega-scams of your "best friend". We will firmly face this attempt to crush democracy," he added.

Last month, the ED had also raided multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including that of an IAS officer, and other locations in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the alleged coal levy scam in the state.

The federal investigation agency launched a probe in this case in October last year after it raided another IAS officer of the state, Sameer Vishnoi, and some businessmen. Sameer Vishnoi IAS Officer of 2009 Batch and his wife were found to be in possession of ₹47 Lacs of unaccounted cash and Gold jewellery of 4 kg.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department complaint that was registered following raids by the taxman in June 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)