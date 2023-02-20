Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that 95% of the raids conducted by ED in the last nine years are against opposition leaders, and most are against Congress leaders. He termed the ED raids as cowardice of BJP ahead of Congress's plenary session. “The raid on our Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh by the Modi government by misusing the ED shows the cowardice of the BJP before the Congress convention in Raipur, he added. “Due to the immense success of "Bharat Jodo Yatra", the uneasiness of the BJP is visible. If Modi ji has even an iota of honesty, then raid the mega-scams of your "best friend". We will firmly face this attempt to crush democracy," he added.