Coal miners ramp up supplies as power plants face low stocks

With 58 plants holding less than 25% of required stocks, the coal ministry is taking action to address shortages.

Rituraj Baruah
Updated7 Sep 2026, 09:36 PM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
India’s power deficit has remained elevated in recent days, particularly in the northern and western regions, adding pressure on the power system and prompting higher coal supplies.
India’s power deficit has remained elevated in recent days, particularly in the northern and western regions, adding pressure on the power system and prompting higher coal supplies. (AFP)

India is stepping up coal supplies to thermal power plants as inventories at dozens of stations fall to low levels, with state-run producers loading 444 railway rakes for the power sector on Sunday.

The increase comes as 58 thermal power plants have coal stocks below 25% of the required coal stocks, prompting the coal ministry to closely monitor the plants and put corrective supply measures in place. The number of plants with critical stocks rose from 45 at the beginning of September, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority.

Also Read | Near-zero power prices threaten renewable energy economics

"Coal loading to the power sector has shown a consistent upward trend over the past four days, rising from 370 rakes on 03.09.2026 to 444 rakes on 06.09.2026, a net addition of 74 rakes/day, including a single-day improvement of 31 rakes on 06.09.2026 alone. This reflects the sustained efforts of Coal India Limited (CIL), its subsidiaries, SCCL and captive mine operators to ramp up coal supply to the power sector."

The increase in coal supplies comes as India’s power deficit has remained elevated in recent days, with shortages particularly pronounced in the northern and western regions, according to Grid Controller of India data. The deficit stood at 20.06 million units on Sunday, while it crossed 27 million units on 4 September.

Also Read | India, Belgium sign MoU for renewable energy cooperation

Higher electricity demand has put additional pressure on the power system this year. Weaker monsoon rains have increased the use of irrigation pumps in farm regions, while hotter conditions have supported greater demand for air-conditioning.

Coal output, dispatch rise

The coal ministry said the improvement in supplies reflects efforts by Coal India Ltd.'s subsidiaries, and captive mine operators to increase deliveries to the power sector.

Coal India has also seen a pickup in production as rainfall receded across its mining regions, the ministry said. Average daily production by state-run coal miners rose about 35% to 1.83 million tonnes on 6 September from about 1.36 million tonnes during the first three days of the month.

Also Read | Why is crude oil surging, and what does it mean for India?

The improvement in production is translating into higher dispatches. Average daily coal dispatches to the power sector rose about 24% to 1.7 million tonnes on 6 September from 1.37 million tonnes during the first three days of September, according to the ministry.

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Power SectorCoal India
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.

HomeNewsIndiaCoal miners ramp up supplies as power plants face low stocks
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.