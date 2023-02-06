Coal Minister to address 62nd Central Geological Programming Board meeting on 9 February

Delhi: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will address the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting on 9 February. The meeting is organised by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) under the Ministry of Mines. It will be held under the chairmanship of Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, Ministry of Mines.

“The union minister will hand over sixteen resource bearing geological reports (G2 & G3 stage) of commodities like copper, bauxite, potash, limestone, vanadium, lithium, molybdenum, copper, gold and manganese to the representatives of the state DGMs of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu," the ministry said.

Along with this, 35 geological memorandums are to be handed over to Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana, it added.

These potential blocks consist of mineral commodities like base metal, bauxite, phosphorite, limestone, graphite, gold, nickel, chromium, iron, manganese and PGE. Seventeen reports of exploration of Coal and Lignite will be handed over to the Coal Ministry during the meeting.

“Review of follow-up action on the agenda items of 61st CGPB Meeting as well as the new agenda items proposed by the stake holders will be discussed amongst the members of the board," the ministry said.

GSI has formulated about 966 scientific programs for the year 2023-24, which includes 318 programs under mineral exploration. Thrust is given on exploration of strategic - critical and fertilizer minerals.

“About 111 programmes having high socio-economic impact have been proposed under Public Good Geosciences. Last year, during the ensuing operation for 2023-24, GSI formulated 967 scientific programme for the year 2022-23. They include 319 programs under mineral exploration including 12 marine mineral investigation programs," the ministry added.