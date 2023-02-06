Coal Minister to address 62nd Central Geological Programming Board meeting on 9 February
The union minister will hand over sixteen resource bearing geological reports of commodities like copper, bauxite, potash, limestone, vanadium, lithium, molybdenum, copper, gold and manganese to Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu
Delhi: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will address the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting on 9 February. The meeting is organised by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) under the Ministry of Mines. It will be held under the chairmanship of Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, Ministry of Mines.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×