Coal Minister to address 62nd Central Geological Programming Board meeting on 9 February

Delhi: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will address the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting on 9 February. The meeting is organised by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) under the Ministry of Mines. It will be held under the chairmanship of Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, Ministry of Mines.

