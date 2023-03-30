Coal ministry asked to chip in for laggards3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:43 AM IST
The Centre had set a target of ₹1.62 trillion and till FY25 the government seeks to monetize assets worth ₹6 trillion under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).
NEW DELHI : As several ministries have been lagging in their progress on asset monetization, the coal ministry which has surpassed its targets, has been asked to now try and make up part of the targets missed by other ministries, said two people aware of the development.
