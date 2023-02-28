Coal Ministry auctions 10 mines, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) bags an MP coal mine

Coal Ministry auctions 10 mines, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) bags an MP coal mine2 min read . 08:17 AM IST
On the first day of auction of coal mines for commercial purposes, the government had put 10 mines on the block
On the first day of auction of coal mines for commercial purposes, the government had put 10 mines on the block
The Coal Ministry on Monday started the auctions for 10 mines under the Commercial Auction. Out of the 10 mines put on auction on Monday, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) won a block in Madhya Pradesh.
The Coal Ministry on Monday started the auctions for 10 mines under the Commercial Auction. Out of the 10 mines put on auction on Monday, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) won a block in Madhya Pradesh.
One coal mine in Chhattisgarh saw Shree Cement as the highest bidder. Meanwhile, Rungta Sons emerged as highest bidder for a coal mine in Odisha, Samlok Industries made the highest bid for a mine in Maharashtra.
One coal mine in Chhattisgarh saw Shree Cement as the highest bidder. Meanwhile, Rungta Sons emerged as highest bidder for a coal mine in Odisha, Samlok Industries made the highest bid for a mine in Maharashtra.
The total geological reserves for these 10 coal mines are 1,866 million tonnes.
The total geological reserves for these 10 coal mines are 1,866 million tonnes.
Another coal mine in Madhya Pradesh was won by Rama Cement Industries and Orissa Metallurgical Industry gave a closing bid for a West Bengal mine.
Another coal mine in Madhya Pradesh was won by Rama Cement Industries and Orissa Metallurgical Industry gave a closing bid for a West Bengal mine.
MH Natural Resources emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Maharashtra and RCR Steel Works made the highest bid for a mine in Jharkhand, reported PTI.
MH Natural Resources emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Maharashtra and RCR Steel Works made the highest bid for a mine in Jharkhand, reported PTI.
CG Natural Resources bagged coal block in Chhattisgarh.
CG Natural Resources bagged coal block in Chhattisgarh.
The government had launched auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round on November 3, 2022.
The government had launched auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round on November 3, 2022.
"Forward auctions for these mines have been started on February 27, 2023 and on the 1st day of the e-auction, 10 coal mines were put up for auction," a statement issued by the government said.
"Forward auctions for these mines have been started on February 27, 2023 and on the 1st day of the e-auction, 10 coal mines were put up for auction," a statement issued by the government said.
The cumulative peak rated capacity for these coal mines is 7.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) (excluding partially explored coal mines).
The cumulative peak rated capacity for these coal mines is 7.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) (excluding partially explored coal mines).
These coal mines upon operationalisation will generate annual revenue of Rs. 990 crore calculated. These mines will attract capital investment of Rs. 1,185 crore and provide employment to 10,681 people.
These coal mines upon operationalisation will generate annual revenue of Rs. 990 crore calculated. These mines will attract capital investment of Rs. 1,185 crore and provide employment to 10,681 people.